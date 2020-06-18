Alt text and titles for images

Okay, another question… when I was checking my main page:

https://moskovita-photography.com/]

again with validator.w3_org it was good:

Document checking completed. No errors or warnings to show.

But when it was talking about the images, I don’t fully understand what it meant by:

The following images have textual alternatives. Please review that the textual alternatives make sense considering the purpose of the image in the context of the page and that phrases like “Image of …” are avoided.

Note that iconic images that are redundant with text next to them or purely decorative should have alt="" instead.

What it’s referring to is: (all of them)

-img src=“2017-MtAdams_TahklakhLake_sky-975px.jpg” alt=“Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams” title=“Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams”-

Do I have the"alt" and “title” description backwards?

