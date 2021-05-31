Allow camera access - show camera view but don't start recording video

This code below works successfully to capture/record/play video - after camera access permission is granted - when the start button is selected.

How can I add the functionality where (after camera access is allowed) the camera view appears, without recording starting automatically?

2.And have the camera view displayed while recording?

Currently, the screen is black after camera access and while capture/recording.

<button id="btn1" onclick="startRecording()">Start</button> <button id="btn2" onclick="endRecording()">Stop</button> <video id="video" autoplay controls muted playsInline></video>

<script> function supportsRecording(mimeType) { if (!window.MediaRecorder) { return false; } if (!MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported) { return mimeType.startsWith("audio/mp4") || mimeType.startsWith("video/mp4"); } return MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported(mimeType); } var video = document.querySelector("video"); let params = { audio: true, video: { facingMode: { exact: "environment" } } }; let blobs = []; let stream, mediaRecorder, blob; async function startRecording() { stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true, video: true, }); mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream); mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = (event) => { // Let's append blobs for now, we could also upload them to the network. if (event.data) { blobs.push(event.data); } }; mediaRecorder.onstop = doPreview; // Let's receive 1 second blobs mediaRecorder.start(1000); } function endRecording() { // Let's stop capture and recording mediaRecorder.stop(); stream.getTracks().forEach((track) => track.stop()); } function doPreview() { if (!blobs.length) { return; } // Let's concatenate blobs to preview the recorded content blob = new Blob(blobs, { type: mediaRecorder.mimeType }); video.src = URL.createObjectURL( blob, ); }

any assistance is appreciated