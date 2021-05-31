Allow camera access - show camera view but don't start recording video

This code below works successfully to capture/record/play video - after camera access permission is granted - when the start button is selected.

  1. How can I add the functionality where (after camera access is allowed) the camera view appears, without recording starting automatically?

2.And have the camera view displayed while recording?

Currently, the screen is black after camera access and while capture/recording.

<button id="btn1" onclick="startRecording()">Start</button>
<button id="btn2" onclick="endRecording()">Stop</button>
<video id="video" autoplay controls muted playsInline></video>

<script>

function supportsRecording(mimeType) {
 if (!window.MediaRecorder) {
   return false;
 }
 if (!MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported) {
   return mimeType.startsWith("audio/mp4") || mimeType.startsWith("video/mp4");
 }
 return MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported(mimeType);
}

var video = document.querySelector("video");
let params = { audio: true, video: { facingMode: { exact: "environment" } } };

let blobs = [];
let stream, mediaRecorder, blob;

async function startRecording() {
 stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
   audio: true,
   video: true,
 });
 mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream);
 mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = (event) => {
   // Let's append blobs for now, we could also upload them to the network.
   if (event.data) {
     blobs.push(event.data);
   }
 };
 mediaRecorder.onstop = doPreview;
 // Let's receive 1 second blobs
 mediaRecorder.start(1000);
}

function endRecording() {
 // Let's stop capture and recording
 mediaRecorder.stop();
 stream.getTracks().forEach((track) => track.stop());
}

function doPreview() {
 if (!blobs.length) {
   return;
 }
 // Let's concatenate blobs to preview the recorded content
 blob = new Blob(blobs, { type: mediaRecorder.mimeType });
 video.src = URL.createObjectURL(
   blob,
 );
}

any assistance is appreciated

Well it is recording because you are piping the video stream through the MediaRecorder object. Check out the following page for example code…

Go to the section titled “Get the media stream” for an example of where they request the stream and then use that stream to bind to the video element (in the code section above). This is the line video.srcObject = stream;

Now if you look at your code, you will notice that you also get the stream, but then you send that stream into the MediaRecorder object’s constructor. This is what it is setting it up for recording. I hope you get what I am saying here.

Many thanks for your reply.
I get what you’ve described, I just don’t know how to accomplish that. I tried this, without success:

let blobs = [];
let stream, mediaRecorder, blob;
    .then(function(stream) {
        video.srcObject = stream;
        video.play();
    }

any additional guidance is welcomed.

Your JavaScript there is not even right syntax wise. Your .then has to be tied to an object that returns a promise.

Working example below (make sure camera is hooked up and that you grant permission)…