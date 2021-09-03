Allow camera access - show camera view but don't start recording video

Great… so that is an example of how you would pipe a stream through to the video element. So this addresses your question number 1. You have a working example of how you can have the camera view appearing without recording starting automatically.

Now, if you compare this to your code, you will see that you are taking stream and putting it through an object called MediaRecorder . Where in my example I don’t do this. Since you are running it through MediaRecorder, what is triggering your recording when you click the start button.

So logically this means that you need to take the stream, pipe it to the video element and then after it goes to the video element, pipe that stream through the recorder using the start button.

Maybe when you click start, rather than making the getUserMedia call, you have the function take in a stream. You can fetch the stream by capturing it from the video element. To see how this is done for recording, check out this link…

Google Developers Capture a MediaStream From a Canvas, Video or Audio Element | Web The captureStream() method enables a MediaStream to be captured from a canvas, audio or video element, on Android and desktop.

To recap, you pipe your camera through to the video element like demonstrated. Next, when someone clicks the button to start recording, you capture the stream from the video element and pipe it through the MediaRecorder object like shown in your code. When they click stop, then you stop the media recorder.

Hopefully this makes sense.