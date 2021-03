All of the pages are showing '404 not found'

There can be multiple problems that cause this. Do you have an .htaccess file in the root directory of this project that might do url rewriting? Do all the pages that you call on actually exist in the site structure at the exact same file location you are trying to specify? If you are running this locally using Apache, do you have any kind of configuration in httpd-vhosts.conf that might be wrong?

I would double check that the files exist exactly at the locations you expect them to be and then go to look at configs and look for things like URL rewriting.