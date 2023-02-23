All latest news about political affairs

The report highlights the growth of digital financial services in recent years but notes that Pakistan is still a cash-based economy, with less than 5 percent of merchants accepting digital payments. The government needs to promote digital payments and encourage international e-commerce companies to set up regional offices in Pakistan to help grow the e-commerce market.

OICCI CEO and Secretary General M Abdul Aleem noted that digitization can bring efficiency to government services, improve productivity and help improve ease of doing business.