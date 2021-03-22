All-in-one Card Sorting Website

Design & UX
Hey there! I’m here today for a small feedback. Last couple of months I’ve been developing a new project about Card Sorting that is aimed at helping people to improve their website architecture. I think this technique deserves a lot more recognition as it’s very useful when it comes to content categorization. That’s why I created a website covering this topic. https://www.card-sorting.com/

I provide lots of additional resources there, such as the list of the best online Card Sorting tools, Tips and Tricks for a good Card Sorting study and an ultimate guide on Card Sorting, covering all the questions about the process.

Let me know what you think! Was it helpful?Thanks

Hi marzipaanina, welcome to the forums!

Your post doesn’t meet the criteria for a review request. FAQ - Review.

I’ve unlisted your topic to ask you and find out if this is a review request or solely about self promotion (that will be deleted) or if you are offering a free resource that members could explore?

We do allow posting links to free resources which might be of use or interest to members.

It’s a free resourse that members could explore

