Alignment of sub-menu

Then try have the sub-list in center of the li parent so its (width-less) items can center in the sub-list. The sub-list and its inline-block items inherits the center alignment:
nav ul ul {
z-index: 1;
position: absolute;
top: auto;
left: -2em;
right: -2em;
margin-top: -99em;
}
nav ul ul li {
width: auto;
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.9);
}
Maybe this could also be considered magic numberish, as the inline sub-items could sit on the same line if the ul width is wide enough.
Edit)
Magic numberish; The risk of short items on the same line could be safer avoided by widening the anchors and the sub-list to make better room for longer anchor texts:
nav ul ul {
z-index: 1;
position: absolute;
top: auto;
left: -5em;
right: -5em;
margin-top: -99em;
}
nav ul ul li a {
padding: 3px 2em;
}