Alignment of buttons in woocommerce site

Hi,

I am new to this.
I am on my wat to build my first woocommerce store, and I facing a problem with alignment of buttons.
I want them to stick certain px’s from the buttom, but what i tried on the customise css doesn’t affect.
Help will be appreciated.

2 pages for instance:
https://klinaky.co.il/
https://klinaky.co.il/product-category/disposable/

Thanks in advanced,
Shalom

Can you post up the HTML for the buttons in question and the CSS you’ve been trying to apply to it.

I can’t see any buttons either?

Thank you for your replies.

As a new user here I am limited with the amount of data I can upload here.
Please look at the following html which I will paste here at the second link which I wrote in my first message.

I wanted to add a screenshot of the buttons but I couldn’t.
Anyway, here the part of html which include such button.

Regarding the css I’m not familiar with the structure of files, so I don’t know where to look for. If you can guide me - your help will be appreciated.

Here is the html part:

        <span class="price">
            <span class="woocommerce-Price-amount amount">
                <bdi><span class="woocommerce-Price-currencySymbol">&#8362;</span>5.90</bdi>
            </span>
        </span>
        <a href="[?add-to-cart=2151](https://klinaky.co.il/product-category/disposable/?add-to-cart=2151)" data-quantity="1" class="button product_type_simple add_to_cart_button ajax_add_to_cart" data-product_id="2151" data-product_sku="" aria-label="להוסיף את &quot;זוג כפות הגשה וינטג&#039;&quot; לסל הקניות" rel="nofollow">הוספה לסל</a>
    </div>
</li>
<li class="ast-col-sm-12 ast-article-post astra-woo-hover-swap product type-product post-2149 status-publish instock product_cat-disposable has-post-thumbnail shipping-taxable purchasable product-type-simple">

Thank you,
Shalom
