Alignment issues

Thanks for clearing things up, PaulOB!

I must admit, a lot of this is over my head, and a “dummies” type guide would be ideal to help get a good overview before continuing with Bootstrap’s own manual as a source of reference. I finally came over “How to the Bootstrap 4 grid works” which helped me understand how rows/columns work and a lot of other things in a plain, practical language.

By “direct child of the row element” I understand this means all columns have to be directly underneath a row (i.e. one level below). With this in mind, along with reading GetBootstrap “nesting content” I believe I have something that now works and is set up correctly:



So, if the structure is OK I assume can I proceed with filling in the text/image contents into the columns (adding/removing columns as needed) along with whatever “module” I need (jumbotron, form, card, carousel), or is there something else I need to look into first?

…assuming I have a general idea of what kind of structure I want the page to have of course

There’s a missing value in that rule. It should be this: .sidenavbar{ position:-webkit-sticky; position:sticky; top:0; }

Thanks.

“Webkit” refers to Safari, right?