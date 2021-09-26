Alignment issues

Continuing the discussion from Bootstrap basic layout -what/how to learn? - #9 by pyxxel.

Yup, the above pen worked

But moving on…

thinking about the contents it makes more sense to put the carousel and 3 cards to go into the contents-column (right hand side) instead. Along with all sorts of other contents (text, images, illustrations, tables, video) I’ve made an attempt below which mostly works, but some things are still not quite right:



things don’t align properly. And for some reason the boxes jump below each other if I make the total 12 as I understand I should. If I make the total 11 (as they’re now shown) or less it works OK, but that’s not right. I’m a little unsure about the “container” class <div class="container">

From what I’ve read this should define the page contents but not the header and footer. And I’ve also gathered that for most cases <div class=container-fluid> isn’t the one to go for. Can someone please clarify how and where to use this class in a setup like this?

Any other obvious things I need to fix before proceeding to add the actual content and styling it appropriately?