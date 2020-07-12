Aligning items

In the Pure Css Crossword, how would you put the two
<dl> classes for the across and down clues side by side in html and css? Would you use flexbox?
Reference:
https://www.sitepoint.com/how-built-pure-css-crossword-puzzle/
In the Pure Css Crossword, how would you put the two
<dl> classes for the across and down clues side by side in html and css? Would you use flexbox?
Reference:
https://www.sitepoint.com/how-built-pure-css-crossword-puzzle/
I don’t see the
dl in that article (by skimming), but don’t have time to fully study it.
I have been known to use floats on the
dt in a
dl to get the
dt and
dd side-by-side.
The reason for float is, it can handle the
dd being longer and wrapping to new lines.
I think the OP just wanted 2 DLs side by side.
Maybe like this
Yes!! Thanks.
Why is the opening tag different than the closing tag, just asking?
Can put position that div, with the across and down clues, to another part of html, say on want the clues to appear on the side or under puzzle?
Whoops sorry that was a typo from trying to code on a mobile. I should have known better. Changed now.
Yes you can place it where you like but we would need to know the structure of the code that goes before it.
You’ve been shown how to put things side by side so you can just use the same logic where you need to if you build the right structure for it to happen.
It may be worth you taking a little time to play around with flexbox just to get the hang of it as this seems to be a coding practice for you anyway and I feel guilty just to hand out solutions. This should be a learning process so that you can do this for yourself so I would like to see you try yourself first and then we can point out where you went wrong (or right).
Ok
Thanks