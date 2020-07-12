Aligning items

In the Pure Css Crossword, how would you put the two <dl> classes for the across and down clues side by side in html and css? Would you use flexbox?

https://www.sitepoint.com/how-built-pure-css-crossword-puzzle/

I don’t see the dl in that article (by skimming), but don’t have time to fully study it.

I have been known to use floats on the dt in a dl to get the dt and dd side-by-side.
The reason for float is, it can handle the dd being longer and wrapping to new lines.

I think the OP just wanted 2 DLs side by side.:wink:

Maybe like this

Yes!! Thanks.