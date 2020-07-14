Aligning items

jackson108: jackson108: Can put position that div, with the across and down clues, to another part of html, say on want the clues to appear on the side or under puzzle?

Yes you can place it where you like but we would need to know the structure of the code that goes before it.

You’ve been shown how to put things side by side so you can just use the same logic where you need to if you build the right structure for it to happen.

It may be worth you taking a little time to play around with flexbox just to get the hang of it as this seems to be a coding practice for you anyway and I feel guilty just to hand out solutions. This should be a learning process so that you can do this for yourself so I would like to see you try yourself first and then we can point out where you went wrong (or right).