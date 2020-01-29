Aligning button in two columns/boxes at the same level horizontally

#1

Hi,

I have the following two boxes based on a previous thread:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/j4cLotrz/5/

What I am trying to do is have the two buttons in each column/box be horizontally aligned at the same level, so the one on the left is in level with the one on the right, keeping the space between the list items and the button on the right.

I’m wondering the best way to do this and then removing the space when on mobile on the left one.

If anyone can suggest a way of doing this, it would be great :slight_smile:

Thank you.

#2

I’m lost, can’t find those buttons, but two already aligned square boxes.

Are you sure you posted the correct fiddle? :thinking:

#3

That’s odd, they should be here:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/j4cLotrz/8/

Maybe I didn’t update the fiddle.

I am referring to these buttons:

image
image978×184 2.32 KB

#4

I’m on a mobile at the moment so can’t see your fiddle but if the link/button is a flex item ( direct child of a flexbox) then you can use margin-top: auto on that flex item to move it to the bottom of the container if all is set up correctly.

I’ll be back later this afternoon and take a proper look :slight_smile:

#5

You are using boostrap class names therefore keep in mind they have responsiveness on different screen sizes.
This is how it looks on tablets, mobile phones:

image
image601×701 13.3 KB

Your to containers are wrapping due to there not being enough width.

Even in desktop version is highly unclear how you are trying to horizontally align buttons if there are different container elements between:

image
image1220×473 14.2 KB

What you can do is justify the flex content with space between:

.listing-plan {
  ...
  justify-content: space-between;
}

Result

image
image986×487 13.7 KB

#6

Thanks for the solution.

That worked great :slight_smile: I think the overlapping of the two elements on mobile is because I have set a negative margin on the element containing the “Top Heading” text. I can resolve this by adding some margin on the mobile version.

Thanks again for this :slight_smile: