Align text top left

@charset “utf-8”;
/* CSS Document */
/******************************
[Table of Contents]
- Fonts
- Body and some general stuff
- Header
- Menu
- Home
- Song
- Tours
- App
- Featured
- News
- Newsletter
- Footer
******************************/
/***********
- Fonts
***********/
@import url(‘https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Josefin+Sans:300,400,600,700’);
/*********************************
2. Body and some general stuff
*********************************/
{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-webkit-text-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,.01) 0 0 1px;
text-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,.01) 0 0 1px;
}
body
{
font-family: ‘Josefin Sans’, sans-serif;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 400;
background: #FFFFFF;
color: #a5a5a5;
}
div
{
display: block;
position: relative;
-webkit-box-sizing: border-box;
-moz-box-sizing: border-box;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
ul
{
list-style: none;
margin-bottom: 0px;
}
p
{
font-family: ‘Josefin Sans’, sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 1.875;
font-weight: 400;
color: #6d6d6d;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-webkit-text-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,.01) 0 0 1px;
text-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,.01) 0 0 1px;
}
p a
{
display: inline;
position: relative;
color: inherit;
border-bottom: solid 1px #ffa07f;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
p:last-of-type
{
margin-bottom: 0;
}
a
{
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
a, a:hover, a:visited, a:active, a:link
{
text-decoration: none;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-webkit-text-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,.01) 0 0 1px;
text-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,.01) 0 0 1px;
}
p a:active
{
position: relative;
color: #FF6347;
}
p a:hover
{
color: #FFFFFF;
background: #ffa07f;
}
p a:hover::after
{
opacity: 0.2;
}
::selection
{
background: rgba(42,194,117,0.9);
color: #ffffff;
}
p::selection
{
}
h1{font-size: 48px;}
h2{font-size: 36px;}
h3{font-size: 24px;}
h4{font-size: 18px;}
h5{font-size: 14px;}
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6
{
font-family: ‘Josefin Sans’, sans-serif;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-webkit-text-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,.01) 0 0 1px;
text-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,.01) 0 0 1px;
line-height: 1.2;
color: #2a2a2a;
font-weight: 700;
}
h1::selection,
h2::selection,
h3::selection,
h4::selection,
h5::selection,
h6::selection
{
}
img
{
max-width: 100%;
}
button:active
{
outline: none;
}
.form-control
{
color: #db5246;
}
section
{
display: block;
position: relative;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.clear
{
clear: both;
}
.clearfix::before, .clearfix::after
{
content: “”;
display: table;
}
.clearfix::after
{
clear: both;
}
.clearfix
{
zoom: 1;
}
.float_left
{
float: left;
}
.float_right
{
float: right;
}
.trans_200
{
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.trans_300
{
-webkit-transition: all 300ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 300ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 300ms ease;
-o-transition: all 300ms ease;
transition: all 300ms ease;
}
.trans_400
{
-webkit-transition: all 400ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 400ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 400ms ease;
-o-transition: all 400ms ease;
transition: all 400ms ease;
}
.trans_500
{
-webkit-transition: all 500ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 500ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 500ms ease;
-o-transition: all 500ms ease;
transition: all 500ms ease;
}
.fill_height
{
height: 100%;
}
.super_container
{
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.prlx_parent
{
overflow: hidden;
}
.prlx
{
height: 130% !important;
}
.parallax-window
{
min-height: 400px;
background: transparent;
}
.parallax_background
{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.background_image
{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
background-position: center center;
}
.nopadding
{
padding: 0px !important;
}
.owl-carousel,
.owl-carousel .owl-stage-outer,
.owl-carousel .owl-stage,
.owl-carousel .owl-item
{
height: 100%;
}
.slide
{
height: 100%;
}
.button
{
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
width: 200px;
height: 56px;
border-radius: 22px;
border: none;
outline: none;
cursor: pointer;
text-align: center;
}
.button::after
{
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: -100%;
width: 200%;
height: 100%;
background-color: #2ac275;
background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #2ac275, #cbdc0b, #2ac275);
background: #2ac275;
background: linear-gradient(to right, #2ac275, #cbdc0b, #2ac275);
content: ‘’;
z-index: 0;
-webkit-transition: all 400ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 400ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 400ms ease;
-o-transition: all 400ms ease;
transition: all 400ms ease;
}
.button:hover::after
{
left: 0;
}
.button a
{
position: relative;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
z-index: 1;
line-height: 56px;
}
.button span
{
position: relative;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
line-height: 56px;
text-transform: uppercase;
z-index: 1;
}
.section_title h1
{
font-size: 30px;
}
/*********************************
3. Header
*********************************/
.header
{
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
background-color: #3b125d;
background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #2457d7, #3b125d);
background: #3b125d;
background: linear-gradient(to right, #2457d7, #3b125d);
z-index: 100;
}
/Header gradient bottom border/
.header::after
{
position: absolute;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 2px;
content: ‘’;
background-color: #2ac275;
background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #eeff2d, #2ac275);
background: #2ac275;
background: linear-gradient(to right, #eeff2d, #2ac275);
}
.header_content
{
width: calc(100% + 30px);
left: -20px;
height: 134px;
-webkit-transition: all 400ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 400ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 400ms ease;
-o-transition: all 400ms ease;
transition: all 400ms ease;
}
.header.scrolled .header_content
{
height: 75px;
}
.logo
{
position: absolute;
left: -10;
top: 18%;
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateY(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-o-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
}
.logo_bars
{
width: 51px;
height: 40px;
}
.logo_bars > span
{
width: 6px;
}
.logo_bars > span:first-of-type,
.logo_bars > span:last-of-type
{
height: 17px;
background: #eeff2d;
}
.logo_bars > span:nth-child(2),
.logo_bars > span:nth-child(4)
{
height: 23px;
background: #2ac275;
}
.logo_bars > span:nth-child(3)
{
height: 30px;
background: #e830fe;
}
.logo_text
{
line-height: 0.75;
font-size: 30px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #ffffff;
margin-left: 3px;
-webkit-transform: translateY(4px);
-moz-transform: translateY(4px);
-ms-transform: translateY(4px);
-o-transform: translateY(4px);
transform: translateY(4px);
}
.main_nav
{
-webkit-transform: translateY(5px);
-moz-transform: translateY(5px);
-ms-transform: translateY(5px);
-o-transform: translateY(5px);
transform: translateY(5px);
}
.main_nav ul li
{
position: relative;
}
.main_nav ul li:not(:last-of-type)
{
margin-right: 65px;
}
.main_nav ul li a
{
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #ffffff;
}
.main_nav ul li a:hover,
.main_nav ul li.active a
{
color: #2ac275;
}
.main_nav ul li.active::after
{
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
-webkit-transform: translateX(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateX(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateX(-50%);
-o-transform: translateX(-50%);
transform: translateX(-50%);
bottom: -20px;
width: 14px;
height: 14px;
background: #2ac275;
border-radius: 50%;
content: ‘’;
-webkit-transition: all 400ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 400ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 400ms ease;
-o-transition: all 400ms ease;
transition: all 400ms ease;
}
.header.scrolled .main_nav ul li.active::after
{
bottom: -10px;
width: 10px;
height: 10px;
}
.log_reg
{
position: absolute;
top: 44%;
right: 0;
flex: 0 0 auto;
}
.header.scrolled .log_reg
{
top: 50%;
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateY(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-o-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
}
.log_reg ul
{
display: block;
}
.log_reg ul li
{
position: relative;
}
.log_reg ul li:not(:last-of-type)
{
padding-right: 18px;
margin-right: 1px;
}
.log_reg ul li:not(:last-of-type)::after
{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
content: ‘/’;
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #ffffff;
margin-left: 5px;
margin-right: 5px;
}
.log_reg ul li a
{
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #ffffff;
}
.log_reg ul li a:hover
{
color: #2e9e7a;
}
.hamburger
{
display: none !important;
margin-left: 25px;
width: 34px;
height: 16px;
padding: 2px;
cursor: pointer;
flex: 0 0 auto;
}
.hamburger > div
{
background: #ffffff;
height: 2px;
-webkit-transition: all 300ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 300ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 300ms ease;
-o-transition: all 300ms ease;
transition: all 300ms ease;
}
.hamburger > div:first-child
{
width: 100%;
}
.hamburger > div:nth-child(2)
{
width: 50%;
}
.hamburger > div:nth-child(3)
{
width: 75%;
}
.hamburger:hover > div
{
width: 100%;
}
/.hamburger:hover > div:first-child
{
background: #e830fe;
}
.hamburger:hover > div:nth-child(2)
{
background: #2ac275;
}
.hamburger:hover > div:nth-child(3)
{
background: #eeff2d;
}/
/*********************************
4. Menu
*********************************/
.menu
{
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100vw;
height: 100vh;
z-index: 101;
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
-webkit-transition: all 400ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 400ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 400ms ease;
-o-transition: all 400ms ease;
transition: all 400ms ease;
}
.menu.active
{
visibility: visible;
opacity: 1;
}
.menu_container
{
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.menu_background
{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-color: #3b125d;
background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #2457d7, #3b125d);
background: #3b125d;
background: linear-gradient(to right, #2457d7, #3b125d);
opacity: 0.95;
}
.menu_close
{
position: absolute;
top: 50px;
right: 50px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.menu_close i
{
font-size: 22px;
color: #ffffff;
}
.menu_content
{
position: absolute;
top: 40%;
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateY(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-o-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
left: 0;
width: 100%;
}
.menu_nav ul li
{
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
}
.menu_nav ul li::after
{
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 53%;
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateY(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-o-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
left: 0;
width: 0;
height: 3px;
background: #ffffff;
content: ‘’;
z-index: 1;
-webkit-transition: all 400ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 400ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 400ms ease;
-o-transition: all 400ms ease;
transition: all 400ms ease;
}
.menu_nav ul li:hover::after
{
width: 100%;
}
.menu_nav ul li a
{
font-size: 36px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #ffffff;
}
/*********************************
5. Home
*********************************/
.home
{
height: 370px;
border-bottom: solid 2px #ffffff;
}
.home_slider_container
{
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.home_container
{
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateY(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-o-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
left: 0px;
width: 100%;
}
.home_title
{
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
padding-top: 81px;
}
.home_title.islive::after
{
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: -77px;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #e830fe;
content: ‘Trending’;
line-height: 95px;
font-size: 15px;
font-weight: 900;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.home_title h1
{
margin:0;
padding:0;
font-size: 30px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.home_title h1 span
{
margin:0;
padding:0;
color: #eeff2d;
font-size: 30px;
}
.tickets_form_container
{
margin-top: 40px;
padding-left: 150px;
padding-right: 150px;
}
.tickets_form
{
display: block;
}
.tickets_form_inputs
{
width: calc(100% - 213px);
}
.tickets_form_input
{
position: relative;
width: calc((100% - 16px) / 2);
height: 56px;
border-radius: 22px;
border: solid 2px #ffffff;
background: rgba(255,255,255,0.14);
cursor: pointer;
color: #ffffff;
padding-left: 37px;
outline: none;
}
.tickets_form_input::-webkit-input-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #FFFFFF !important;
}
.tickets_form_input:-moz-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #FFFFFF !important;
}
.tickets_form_input::-moz-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #FFFFFF !important;
}
.tickets_form_input:-ms-input-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #FFFFFF !important;
}
.tickets_form_input::input-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #FFFFFF !important;
}
.custom_dropdown_selected
{
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
line-height: 56px;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #ffffff;
}
.custom_dropdown ul
{
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: calc(100% + 20px);
padding-left: 37px;
background: #ffffff;
width: 100%;
padding-top: 20px;
padding-right: 20px;
padding-bottom: 17px;
border-radius: 22px;
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.custom_dropdown.active ul
{
visibility: visible;
opacity: 1;
top: 100%;
}
.custom_dropdown ul li:not(:last-of-type)
{
margin-bottom: 7px;
}
.custom_dropdown ul li
{
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #000000;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.custom_dropdown ul li:hover
{
color: #2e9e7a;
}
.tickets_form_button
{
width: 200px;
height: 56px;
border-radius: 22px;
border: none;
outline: none;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
cursor: pointer;
}
.tickets_form_button span
{
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
}
.home_slider_nav
{
position: absolute;
top: calc(50% + 67px);
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateY(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-o-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
right: 101px;
width: 54px;
height: 54px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #2ac275;
z-index: 1;
cursor: pointer;
text-align: center;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.home_slider_nav i
{
font-size: 20px;
line-height: 54px;
color: #ffffff;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.home_slider_nav:hover
{
background: #eeff2d;
}
.home_slider_nav:hover i
{
color: #2ac275;
}
.home_social
{
position: absolute;
left: 54px;
bottom: 27px;
z-index: 1;
}
.home_social_text
{
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
padding-right: 180px;
line-height: 0.75;
margin-right: 11px;
}
.home_social_text::after
{
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 5px;
right: 0;
width: 172px;
height: 1px;
background: rgba(255,255,255,0.63);
content: ‘’;
}
.home_social_list ul li
{
width: 32px;
height: 32px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #2ac275;
text-align: center;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.home_social_list ul li:not(:last-of-type)
{
margin-right: 12px;
}
.home_social_list ul li:hover
{
background: #eeff2d;
}
.home_social_list ul li a
{
display: block;
height: 100%;
}
.home_social_list ul li a i
{
font-size: 16px;
color: #ffffff;
line-height: 32px;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.home_social_list ul li:hover a i
{
color: #2ac275;
}
.scroll_down
{
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
-webkit-transform: translateX(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateX(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateX(-50%);
-o-transform: translateX(-50%);
transform: translateX(-50%);
bottom: 23px;
z-index: 1;
cursor: pointer;
}
.scroll_down a
{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
z-index: 1;
}
.scroll_down > div > div:first-child
{
font-size: 12px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
line-height: 0.75;
margin-right: 7px;
}
.scroll_down > div > div:last-child
{
margin-bottom: 5px;
}
.scroll_arrows > img
{
-webkit-animation: arrowAnimation 2s infinite;
animation: arrowAnimation 2s infinite;
opacity: 0;
}
.scroll_arrows > img:last-of-type
{
-webkit-animation-delay: .15s;
animation-delay: .15s;
}
@-webkit-keyframes arrowAnimation
{
0%
{
opacity: 0;
}
50%
{
opacity: 1;
}
100%
{
opacity: 0;
}
}
@keyframes arrowAnimation
{
0%
{
opacity: 0;
}
50%
{
opacity: 1;
}
100%
{
opacity: 0;
}
}
/*********************************
6. Song
*********************************/
.song
{
}
.song_content
{
padding-top: 84px;
padding-bottom: 80px;
}
.single_player_container
{
}
.single_player
{
width: 100%;
}
.jp-audio
{
width: 100%;
}
.time_controls
{
width: calc(100% - 193px);
flex: 0 0 auto;
}
.player_controls_box
{
width: 390px;
padding-right: 41px;
flex: 0 0 auto;
}
.song_image
{
width: 119px;
height: 119px;
border: solid 2px #ffffff;
}
.player_bars
{
width: calc(100% - 390px);
}
.player_progress_box
{
width: calc(100% - 193px);
padding-top: 70px;
}
.player_title
{
display: inline-block;
height: 30px;
font-size: 12px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
padding-left: 21px;
padding-right: 23px;
border-radius: 15px;
background: #2ac275;
line-height: 30px;
}
.player_controls
{
margin-top: 21px;
}
.player_controls > button:not(:last-of-type)
{
margin-right: 7px;
}
.play_button
{
width: 100%;
}
.player_button
{
position: relative;
width: 45px;
height: 45px;
background: transparent;
border: solid 3px #ffffff;
border-radius: 50%;
outline: none !important;
cursor: pointer;
flex: 0 0 auto;
}
.player_button::after
{
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
-webkit-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
-moz-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
-ms-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
-o-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
}
.jp-play::after
{
left: calc(50% + 3px);
width: 20px;
height: 23px;
content: url(…/images/play.png);
}
.jp-state-playing .jp-play
{
background: #ff1a4b;
border-color: #ff1a4b;
}
.jp-state-playing .jp-play::after
{
content: url(…/images/pause.png);
left: 50%;
}
.jp-stop::after
{
top: calc(50% - 2px);
width: 14px;
height: 13px;
content: url(…/images/stop.png);
}
.song_info
{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
}
.jp-artist
{
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
margin-top: -1px;
}
.jp-title
{
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 400;
color: rgba(255,255,255,0.7);
margin-top: 2px;
}
.jp-progress
{
width: 100%;
cursor: pointer;
}
.jp-seek-bar
{
height: 100%;
padding-top: 5px;
padding-bottom: 5px;
background: transparent;
margin-bottom: -5px;
}
.jp-seek-bar > div
{
height: 2px;
background: #ffffff;
}
.jp-play-bar
{
height: 100%;
background: #2ac275;
overflow: visible !important;
}
.jp-play-bar > span
{
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateY(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-o-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
right: -6px;
width: 12px;
height: 12px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #2ac275;
}
.jp-current-time
{
position: absolute;
bottom: -35px;
left: 0;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #ffffff;
}
.jp-duration
{
position: absolute;
bottom: -35px;
right: 0;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #ffffff;
}
.jp-volume-controls
{
width: 193px;
padding-left: 42px;
flex: 0 0 auto;
padding-top: 70px;
}
.jp-volume-controls > div:first-child
{
}
.mute_button
{
position: absolute;
left: 42px;
bottom: 19px;
}
.jp-mute
{
position: relative;
background: transparent;
border: none;
outline: none !important;
cursor: pointer;
}
.jp-mute::after
{
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
content: url(…/images/mute_off.png);
}
.jp-state-muted .jp-mute::after
{
content: url(…/images/mute_on.png);
}
.jp-volume-bar
{
width: 100%;
padding-top: 5px;
padding-bottom: 5px;
background: transparent;
overflow: hidden;
cursor: pointer;
}
.jp-volume-bar > div
{
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
height: 2px;
background: #ffffff;
}
.jp-volume-bar-value
{
height: 100%;
background: #2ac275;
}
/*********************************
7. Tours
*********************************/
.tours
{
background: #ffffff;
padding-top: 112px;
padding-bottom: 120px;
}
.tours_list_container
{
margin-top: 14px;
}
.tours_list li
{
padding-top: 30px;
padding-bottom: 29px;
}
.tours_list li:not(:last-of-type)
{
border-bottom: solid 2px #d5d5d5;
}
.tour_date
{
font-size: 30px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #2a2a2a;
line-height: 1.2;
}
.tour_location
{
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #6d6d6d;
line-height: 1.2;
padding-left: 2px;
margin-top: 9px;
}
.tour_name
{
margin-top: 7px;
padding-left: 2px;
}
.tour_name a
{
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #6d6d6d;
}
.tour_name a:hover
{
color: #2e9e7a;
}
.tour_button
{
margin-top: 17px;
}
.tours_link
{
margin-top: 14px;
padding-left: 5px;
}
.tours_link a
{
position: relative;
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #2ac275;
}
.tours_link a::after
{
display: block;
position: absolute;
bottom: 2px;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 1px;
background: #2ac275;
content: ‘’;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.tours_link a:hover
{
color: #cbdc0b;
}
.tours_link a:hover::after
{
background: #cbdc0b;
}
.extra
{
min-height: 700px;
height: calc(100% - 12px);
margin-top: 7px;
padding-left: 25px;
padding-right: 25px;
padding-top: 55px;
padding-bottom: 106px;
text-align: center;
}
.extra_frame
{
position: absolute;
top: 22px;
left: 26px;
width: calc(100% - 53px);
height: calc(100% - 46px);
border: solid 2px #eeff2d;
opacity: 0.59;
}
.extra_text
{
font-size: 12px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
line-height: 0.75;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.extra_year
{
font-size: 92px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #2ac275;
line-height: 0.75;
}
.extra_title
{
font-size: 72px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: uppercase;
line-height: 1;
margin-top: 4px;
}
.extra_subtitle
{
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
line-height: 0.75;
text-transform: uppercase;
margin-top: 8px;
}
/*********************************
8. App
*********************************/
.app
{
padding-top: 123px;
background: #eef2f6;
padding-bottom: 117px;
}
.app_image
{
width: calc(100% + 33px);
-webkit-transform: translateX(-67px);
-moz-transform: translateX(-67px);
-ms-transform: translateX(-67px);
-o-transform: translateX(-67px);
transform: translateX(-67px);
}
.app_content
{
height: 100%;
-webkit-transform: translateX(35px);
-moz-transform: translateX(35px);
-ms-transform: translateX(35px);
-o-transform: translateX(35px);
transform: translateX(35px);
}
.app_text
{
padding-left: 4px;
}
.stores
{
margin-top: 68px;
padding-left: 4px;
}
.stores > div:not(:last-of-type)
{
margin-right: 19px;
}
/*********************************
9. Featured
*********************************/
.featured
{
background: #ffffff;
padding-top: 122px;
padding-bottom: 89px;
}
.featured_row
{
margin-top: 75px;
}
.featured_list
{
width: calc(100% + 30px);
left: -15px;
margin-top: 82px;
}
.featured_list ul li
{
position: relative;
width: calc(100% / 3);
min-height: 100px;
padding-left: 15px;
padding-right: 15px;
margin-bottom: 30px;
}
.featured_list ul li > div:first-of-type
{
position: absolute;
left: 15px;
bottom: 0;
width: calc(100% - 30px);
height: 78px;
display: -webkit-box;
display: -moz-box;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: -webkit-flex;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: center;
align-items: start;
background: rgba(0,0,0,0.66);
z-index: 1;
padding-left: 90px;
}
.featured_list .jp-artist
{
display: none;
}
.featured_list .jp-playlist > ul > li > div:first-of-type a
{
display: none;
-webkit-order: 2;
order: 2;
}
.featured_title
{
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 400;
color: rgba(255,255,255,0.53);
outline: none;
}
.featured_list .jp-playlist > ul > li > div:first-of-type a:hover
{
color: #2e9e7a;
}
.featured_album
{
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #ffffff;
line-height: 1.2;
}
.album_play_button
{
position: absolute;
left: 35px;
bottom: 16px;
width: 45px;
height: 45px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #ff1a4b;
z-index: 1;
border: none;
outline: none !important;
cursor: pointer;
}
.album_play_button::after
{
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: calc(50% + 3px);
-webkit-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
-moz-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
-ms-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
-o-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
width: 20px;
height: 23px;
content: url(…/images/play.png);
}
.album_play_button.is-playing::after
{
left: 50%;
top: calc(50% - 1px);
width: 14px;
height: 13px;
content: url(…/images/stop.png);
}
/*********************************
10. News
*********************************/
.news
{
padding-top: 116px;
padding-bottom: 124px;
background-color: #3b125d;
background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #2457d7, #3b125d);
background: #3b125d;
background: linear-gradient(to right, #2457d7, #3b125d);
}
.news .section_title
{
text-align: center;
}
.news .section_title h1
{
color: #ffffff;
}
.news_row
{
margin-top: 68px;
}
.news_post.image_top .news_post_content
{
padding-top: 41px;
padding-bottom: 47px;
padding-right: 15px;
}
.news_post.image_bottom .news_post_content
{
padding-top: 42px;
padding-bottom: 40px;
padding-right: 15px;
}
.news_post_date
{
width: 113px;
height: 30px;
border-radius: 15px;
background: #2ac275;
text-align: center;
}
.news_post_date a
{
display: block;
height: 100%;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
color: #ffffff;
line-height: 30px;
}
.news_post_title
{
margin-top: 18px;
}
.news_post_title a
{
font-size: 24px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
}
.news_post_title a:hover
{
color: #2ac275;
}
.news_post_text
{
margin-top: 9px;
}
.news_post_text p
{
color: #ffffff;
}
/*********************************
11. Newsletter
*********************************/
.newsletter
{
background: #ffffff;
padding-top: 77px;
padding-bottom: 67px;
}
.newsletter_text
{
margin-top: -12px;
padding-left: 2px;
}
.newsletter_form_container
{
padding-left: 40px;
height: 100%;
padding-bottom: 25px;
}
.newsletter_form
{
display: block;
position: relative;
width: 100%;
}
.newsletter_input
{
width: calc(100% - 215px);
height: 56px;
border-radius: 22px;
border: solid 2px #e0e7ee;
padding-left: 34px;
outline: none;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 600;
color: #000000;
}
.newsletter_button
{
width: 208px;
height: 56px;
border-radius: 22px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.newsletter_button span
{
position: relative;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #ffffff;
line-height: 56px;
text-transform: uppercase;
z-index: 1;
}
.newsletter_input::-webkit-input-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #6d6d6d !important;
}
.newsletter_input:-moz-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #6d6d6d !important;
}
.newsletter_input::-moz-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #6d6d6d !important;
}
.newsletter_input:-ms-input-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #6d6d6d !important;
}
.newsletter_input::input-placeholder
{
font-size: 16px !important;
font-weight: 600 !important;
color: #6d6d6d !important;
}
/*********************************
12. Footer
*********************************/
.footer
{
display: block;
position: relative;
}
.footer_content
{
padding-top: 76px;
padding-bottom: 74px;
}
.footer .logo
{
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
left: auto;
top: auto;
-webkit-transform: none;
-moz-transform: none;
-ms-transform: none;
-o-transform: none;
transform: none;
}
.footer_social
{
margin-top: 58px;
}
.footer_social ul li:not(:last-of-type)
{
margin-right: 18px;
}
.footer_social ul li
{
width: 46px;
height: 46px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #2ac275;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.footer_social ul li:hover
{
background: #eeff2d;
}
.footer_social ul li a
{
display: block;
height: 100%;
}
.footer_social ul li a i
{
font-size: 20px;
color: #ffffff;
line-height: 46px;
-webkit-transition: all 200ms ease;
-moz-transition: all 200ms ease;
-ms-transition: all 200ms ease;
-o-transition: all 200ms ease;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.footer_social ul li:hover a i
{
color: #2ac275;
}
.copyright
{
height: 49px;
line-height: 49px;
