The align-self property controls the align-items for individual items.

Note that align-items controls vertical alignment.

But while all flex items are the same height and the container’s height is auto , it can’t do anything, because everything is vertically the same.

You would have to either have items of differing height, or set a height for the container grater than the item height.

Also see you have a typo in the first .box class, that should be .box1