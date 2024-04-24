Align image right with overlay text

Hi,

It’s not quite clear what you are attempting as I would assume that the transparent overlay should cover half the image so in essence the image doesn’t need to be aligned anywhere?

I’ve put your code into a bootstrap codepen and it seems to be doing what I would expect with a couple of small changes.



(Click ‘Edit on codepen’ to see full layout)

Maybe you can fork the codepen and add any missing code so we can see what we are dealing with. For example I don’t know if your codes is inside the main container or not or inside a fluid-container at full width…