Align image right with overlay text

I have an image on top of which is a semi transparent text box covering 50% of the image width.
I want the image to align to the right but keep the text box aligned left.

If I use a float the alignment of the box doesn’t work.
This is for a website using Bootstrap 4 and my code is below.

<div class="mainimgcontainer">
    <picture>
        <source 
        media="(max-width: 576px)"
        srcset="img/fitted-bedroom-furniture-576.jpg">
        <source 
        media="(max-width: 800px)"
        srcset="img/fitted-bedroom-furniture-820.jpg">
        <source 
        media="(max-width: 1200px)"
        srcset="img/fitted-bedroom-furniture-1200.jpg">
        <img src="img/fitted-bedroom-furniture.jpg" 
            alt="Photo of fitted bedroom furniture">
    </picture>
    <div class="mainimgtxt d-flex h-100">
        <div class="text-center-left justify-content-center align-self-center">
            <h1>FITTED BEDROOM FURNITURE</h1>
            <p class="lead white">Some more text will go here.</p>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

This is the CSS

  .mainimgcontainer {
  position: relative; 
  color: white;
  height: 100%;
}

.mainimgtxt{width: 40%; height: 100%;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, .5);
position: absolute;  left: 0; top: 0
}
It’s not quite clear what you are attempting as I would assume that the transparent overlay should cover half the image so in essence the image doesn’t need to be aligned anywhere?

I’ve put your code into a bootstrap codepen and it seems to be doing what I would expect with a couple of small changes.


Maybe you can fork the codepen and add any missing code so we can see what we are dealing with. For example I don’t know if your codes is inside the main container or not or inside a fluid-container at full width…

Also note that height:100% only works on elements who have an unbroken chain of parents that all have a height defined (right back to :root) other than auto height. Or if they are part of a flex/grid construct designed in the correct manner.