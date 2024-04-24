Align image right with overlay text

I have an image on top of which is a semi transparent text box covering 50% of the image width.
I want the image to align to the right but keep the text box aligned left.
If I use a float the alignment of the box doesn’t work.
This is for a website using Bootstrap 4 and my code is below.
<div class="mainimgcontainer">
<picture>
<source
media="(max-width: 576px)"
srcset="img/fitted-bedroom-furniture-576.jpg">
<source
media="(max-width: 800px)"
srcset="img/fitted-bedroom-furniture-820.jpg">
<source
media="(max-width: 1200px)"
srcset="img/fitted-bedroom-furniture-1200.jpg">
<img src="img/fitted-bedroom-furniture.jpg"
alt="Photo of fitted bedroom furniture">
</picture>
<div class="mainimgtxt d-flex h-100">
<div class="text-center-left justify-content-center align-self-center">
<h1>FITTED BEDROOM FURNITURE</h1>
<p class="lead white">Some more text will go here.</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
This is the CSS
.mainimgcontainer {
position: relative;
color: white;
height: 100%;
}
.mainimgtxt{width: 40%; height: 100%;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, .5);
position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0
}