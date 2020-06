I have a webpage at http://form.kr/dest/over.php.

For putting the pink box be centered, I try to add “text-align:center” in #over at http://form.kr/dest/over01.php

And I add "margin:auto to “over01” at http://form.kr/dest/over02.php.

“over02” seems not to work I expected.

How can I make the pink box to be centered?