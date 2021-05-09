Algorithm for the "Most Cubic Column" of N objects

#1

So mostly this is me brainstorming and spewing it out into a public space.

Given N items, what is the ‘most cubic’ shape you can make with it?
Rules: The result must be a rectangular column in three dimensions.

The ideal result is a cube, but that is only possible for cubic numbers (1,8,27, etc), or N-3*N-3*N-3
the middle result is a column X*X*Y,
the worst result is a column 1*1*N.

The best case and worst case are trivial. What’s the best algorithm for the middle case?

Starting at X = Floor(N-3)?

#2

The naive answer is start at X = Floor(N-3), so a layer of the column is X2, and then if N % X2 = 0, you have an answer, and if it doesn’t, then decrement X and try again… it just feels like there should be a cleaner answer than that…

#3

Start at Floor(N^-3) for any dimension and add 1 to first, to second, to third dimension and so on, untill
X * Y * Z <= N

Or you should to get exactly N cubs, not less?

#4

Except that leaves the possibility of a remainder.

So for example; 11 items.
The only configuration of 11 items that results in a column is 1x1x11. But if i took the cuberoot of 11, which is 2 and change, you would start at X * Y * Z = 2 * 2 * 2, add 1 to a dimension (doesnt matter which), and end up at 223, which doesnt form a column of 11 items.

The result must be a complete column.

#5

Then you should to get all prime divisors of N (including 1), and group them in 3 groups by criteria: minimal average difference between sum im group and average of group sums.

Of course, if N is prime number - only variant is 1 * 1 * N.

#6

A good thought… though i dont know that prime divisors is what i need…
one algorithm leading to another… find all the sets of 3 positive integers that multiply to N…
hmmm… need to chew this one over.

if you start from the prime divisors, and then multiply them together until you’ve got 3 left… hmm…

#7

Semirandom scratchwork:
1: 1x1x1 ()
2: 2x1x1 (2)
3: 3x1x1 (3)
4: 2x2x1 (2,2)
5: 5x1x1 (5)
6: 2x3x1 (3,2)
7: 7x1x1 (7)
8: 2x2x2 (2,2,2)
9: 3x3x1 (3,3)
10: 5x2x1 (5,2)
11: 11x1x1 (11)
12: 2x3x2 (3,2,2)
13: 13x1x1 (13,1,1)
14: 7x2x1 (7,2,1)

100: 5x5x4 (5,5,2,2)

1392: 29x8x6 (29,3,2,2,2,2)

How to find the best groupings from a list of prime factorizations… hmmm…

#8

I told that before…

minimal average difference between production in group and average of group production.

#9

Yeah, SAYING it is easy.
Now put it into algorithm.

#10

N = a * b * c * d * e * f

You try at first… (ab) * (cd) * (ef) and calculate…

…Group productions: a * b, c * d, e * f

…Average of group productions: avg = ( a * b + c * d + e * f) / 3

…Differences: d1 = |avg - a * b|, d2 = |avg - c * d|, d3 = |avg - e * f|

…Average difference: Davg = (d1 + d2 + d3) / 3

You should to calculate Davg for all possible variants of groups and to find minimal of them. Actually if production1 = production2 = production3 than Davg = 0. That means, N is cube and any production is N^-3.