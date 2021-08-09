Algorithm for the "Most Cubic Column" of N objects

So mostly this is me brainstorming and spewing it out into a public space.

Given N items, what is the ‘most cubic’ shape you can make with it?

Rules: The result must be a rectangular column in three dimensions.

The ideal result is a cube, but that is only possible for cubic numbers (1,8,27, etc), or N-3 * N-3 * N-3

the middle result is a column X * X * Y,

the worst result is a column 1 * 1 * N.

The best case and worst case are trivial. What’s the best algorithm for the middle case?

Starting at X = Floor(N-3)?