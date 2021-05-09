Algorithm for the "Most Cubic Column" of N objects

#1

So mostly this is me brainstorming and spewing it out into a public space.

Given N items, what is the ‘most cubic’ shape you can make with it?
Rules: The result must be a rectangular column in three dimensions.

The ideal result is a cube, but that is only possible for cubic numbers (1,8,27, etc), or N-3*N-3*N-3
the middle result is a column X*X*Y,
the worst result is a column 1*1*N.

The best case and worst case are trivial. What’s the best algorithm for the middle case?

Starting at X = Floor(N-3)?

#2

The naive answer is start at X = Floor(N-3), so a layer of the column is X2, and then if N % X2 = 0, you have an answer, and if it doesn’t, then decrement X and try again… it just feels like there should be a cleaner answer than that…

#3

Start at Floor(N^-3) for any dimension and add 1 to first, to second, to third dimension and so on, untill
X * Y * Z <= N

Or you should to get exactly N cubs, not less?

#4

Except that leaves the possibility of a remainder.

So for example; 11 items.
The only configuration of 11 items that results in a column is 1x1x11. But if i took the cuberoot of 11, which is 2 and change, you would start at X * Y * Z = 2 * 2 * 2, add 1 to a dimension (doesnt matter which), and end up at 223, which doesnt form a column of 11 items.

The result must be a complete column.

#5

Then you should to get all prime divisors of N (including 1), and group them in 3 groups by criteria: minimal average difference between sum im group and average of group sums.

Of course, if N is prime number - only variant is 1 * 1 * N.

#6

A good thought… though i dont know that prime divisors is what i need…
one algorithm leading to another… find all the sets of 3 positive integers that multiply to N…
hmmm… need to chew this one over.

if you start from the prime divisors, and then multiply them together until you’ve got 3 left… hmm…