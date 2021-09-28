Ajax request does not get executed

I am trying to upload both form data and files to the database using a combination of JavaScript, JQuery Ajax and PHP, i want to do this using one ajax request. For some reason i can’t seem to get it to work since the ajax request goes straight to my error function instead of the success function.
I have a rather large HTML form so i simplified it a bit to give a small example of how its build. I am also using a submit/save button outside of the of the form.
<form method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="flex" id="hours-form" name="hours-form">
<textarea name="comment" class="form-control" id="commentsInput" rows="3"
placeholder="Vul hier eventuele opmerkingen in over de geregistreerde uren en ritten."></textarea>
<input name="attachment" type="file" class="custom-file-input" id="attachmentFileInput">
</form>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success ml-auto" id="save-week">Save Week </button>
Once the user presses the Save Week button it will go trough a function called ValidateHours() which is working fine, after that it will go trough a function called SaveWeek() which will check wether or not the save week or submit week button has been pressed (Submit button will lock the week).
$(document).on('click', '#save-week', function () {
if (ValidateHours()){
SaveWeek('save');
}
});
function SaveWeek(action) {
if (action === 'submit') {
Modal("confirmSend", "", "Week indienen",
"Door op indienen te drukken worden alle uren en ritten ingediend, na deze actie zijn de gegevens niet meer aanpasbaar.",
"indienen", "annuleren");
$(document).on('click', '#confirmSendModal #confirm', function () {
saveWeekLogic();
});
} else {
saveWeekLogic();
}
function saveWeekLogic() {
var form = $('#hours-form');
var formData = new FormData(form[0]);
formData += "&request=save-week&type=" + action;
console.log(form);
console.log(formData);
// send http request
$.ajax( {
type: "POST",
data: formData,
dataType: 'JSON',
contentType: false,
processData: false,
cache: false,
success: function (response) {
console.log('Success', response);
}, error: function (error){
console.log('Error', error);
}
});
}
}
In my PHP code i use a switch case system to check what request has been send and what function to execute.
switch ($postArray['request']) {
case "save-week":
$this->SaveWeek($postArray, $filesArray);
break;
}
Any help would be appreciated!