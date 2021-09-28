Ajax request does not get executed

#1

I am trying to upload both form data and files to the database using a combination of JavaScript, JQuery Ajax and PHP, i want to do this using one ajax request. For some reason i can’t seem to get it to work since the ajax request goes straight to my error function instead of the success function.

I have a rather large HTML form so i simplified it a bit to give a small example of how its build. I am also using a submit/save button outside of the of the form.

 <form method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="flex" id="hours-form" name="hours-form">
           <textarea name="comment" class="form-control" id="commentsInput" rows="3"
          placeholder="Vul hier eventuele opmerkingen in over de geregistreerde uren en ritten."></textarea>
           <input name="attachment" type="file" class="custom-file-input" id="attachmentFileInput">
</form>

<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success ml-auto" id="save-week">Save Week </button>

Once the user presses the Save Week button it will go trough a function called ValidateHours() which is working fine, after that it will go trough a function called SaveWeek() which will check wether or not the save week or submit week button has been pressed (Submit button will lock the week).

$(document).on('click', '#save-week', function () {
    if (ValidateHours()){
        SaveWeek('save');
       }
   });

function SaveWeek(action) {

    if (action === 'submit') {

        Modal("confirmSend", "", "Week indienen",
            "Door op indienen te drukken worden alle uren en ritten ingediend, na deze actie zijn de gegevens niet meer aanpasbaar.",
            "indienen", "annuleren");

        $(document).on('click', '#confirmSendModal #confirm', function () {
            saveWeekLogic();
        });

    } else {
        saveWeekLogic();
    }

    function saveWeekLogic() {

        var form = $('#hours-form');
        var formData = new FormData(form[0]);

        formData += "&request=save-week&type=" + action;

        console.log(form);
        console.log(formData);
      
        // send http request
        $.ajax( {
            type: "POST",
            data: formData,
            dataType: 'JSON',
            contentType: false, 
            processData: false, 
            cache: false,
            success: function (response) {

                console.log('Success', response);

            }, error: function (error){
                console.log('Error', error);
            }

        });

    }

}

In my PHP code i use a switch case system to check what request has been send and what function to execute.

switch ($postArray['request']) {
    case "save-week":
              $this->SaveWeek($postArray, $filesArray);
              break;
}

Any help would be appreciated!

#2

There is no URL in the Ajax request…
and if you send form data the contentType should be application/x-www-form-urlencoded

#3

Thanks for your reply! I added a URL attribute and set it to the path of my php file and changed the contentType, however this didn’t solve my problem since ajax still executes the error function :confused:.

#4

Open your browsers developer tools and check the ajax call and its response in the network tab.

#5

Screenshot (65)

Screenshot (64)

The first request doesn’t really give me anything in the response tab. I do however see that the FormData is empty (even though a file is uploaded or a textfield has been filled in) and that the request and type are correct. The two request below the first one are from a modal that pops up when something went wrong to alert the user.

#6

Please try the following:

let fd = new FormData();    
fd.append( 'request', 'save-week');
fd.append( 'type', action);

$.ajax({
  url: 'http://example.com/script.php',
  data: fd,
  processData: false,
  contentType: false,
  type: 'POST',
  success: function(data){
    alert(data);
  },
  error:  ....
});
#7

Thx for the reply again :+1:, we are getting closer now, the alert shows me that some php variables have a undefined array key and this probably has something to do with the fact that the variable below hasn’t been passed to anything.

var form = $('#hours-form');

The array keys that are undefined are basically the names of the input fields in my form and php doesn’t recognise those since the request send the form to php. Is there still a way on how i can pass the form variable to the request?