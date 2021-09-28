Ajax request does not get executed

I am trying to upload both form data and files to the database using a combination of JavaScript, JQuery Ajax and PHP, i want to do this using one ajax request. For some reason i can’t seem to get it to work since the ajax request goes straight to my error function instead of the success function.

I have a rather large HTML form so i simplified it a bit to give a small example of how its build. I am also using a submit/save button outside of the of the form.

<form method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="flex" id="hours-form" name="hours-form"> <textarea name="comment" class="form-control" id="commentsInput" rows="3" placeholder="Vul hier eventuele opmerkingen in over de geregistreerde uren en ritten."></textarea> <input name="attachment" type="file" class="custom-file-input" id="attachmentFileInput"> </form> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success ml-auto" id="save-week">Save Week </button>

Once the user presses the Save Week button it will go trough a function called ValidateHours() which is working fine, after that it will go trough a function called SaveWeek() which will check wether or not the save week or submit week button has been pressed (Submit button will lock the week).

$(document).on('click', '#save-week', function () { if (ValidateHours()){ SaveWeek('save'); } }); function SaveWeek(action) { if (action === 'submit') { Modal("confirmSend", "", "Week indienen", "Door op indienen te drukken worden alle uren en ritten ingediend, na deze actie zijn de gegevens niet meer aanpasbaar.", "indienen", "annuleren"); $(document).on('click', '#confirmSendModal #confirm', function () { saveWeekLogic(); }); } else { saveWeekLogic(); } function saveWeekLogic() { var form = $('#hours-form'); var formData = new FormData(form[0]); formData += "&request=save-week&type=" + action; console.log(form); console.log(formData); // send http request $.ajax( { type: "POST", data: formData, dataType: 'JSON', contentType: false, processData: false, cache: false, success: function (response) { console.log('Success', response); }, error: function (error){ console.log('Error', error); } }); } }

In my PHP code i use a switch case system to check what request has been send and what function to execute.

switch ($postArray['request']) { case "save-week": $this->SaveWeek($postArray, $filesArray); break; }

Any help would be appreciated!