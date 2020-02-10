Ajax Post is not showing anything on the Firefox Console

Hi there when i use the following code to do a Ajax POST it seems to not give me a response on the console at all can anybody help.
<script type="text/javascript">
$(function() {
$(".submit").click(function() {
$.ajax({
url: 'https://apiuat.test.boipapaymentgateway.com/token?',
type: 'POST',
contentType: 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
data: 'merchantId='. $('#merchantId').val(). '&format=json',
success: function(result) {
console.log(result);
},
error: function(result) {
console.log('ERROR POSTING'. result);
}
});
});
});
</script>