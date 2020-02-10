Ajax Post is not showing anything on the Firefox Console

#1

Hi there when i use the following code to do a Ajax POST it seems to not give me a response on the console at all can anybody help.

<script type="text/javascript">
  $(function() {
        $(".submit").click(function() {
            $.ajax({
                url: 'https://apiuat.test.boipapaymentgateway.com/token?',
                type: 'POST',
                contentType: 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
                data: 'merchantId='. $('#merchantId').val(). '&format=json',
                success: function(result) {
                    console.log(result);
                },
                error: function(result) {
                    console.log('ERROR POSTING'. result);
                }
            });
        });
    });
  </script>
#2

And what does your form look like?
Do you have an example online that can be seen?

#3

@m_hutley the form is located at https://www.bgsolicitors.com/pay-online it needs to on submit post to that address with the form data and it returns a token I need to populate in the success function

#4

Your code is spitting a syntax error at me on the line you omitted from this post.

Line 300 has a bad value for timestamp (namely, its missing a value entirely).

Fix your OTHER code, then try again.

#5

Here is the fixed code i was passing in a php datetime variable by accident can you see it now?

<script type="text/javascript">
  $(function() {
        $(".submit").click(function() {
            var d = new Date($.now());
            var obj = { merchantId: "903112", password: "u16q9rZ02bW0jqTjxH8t", action: "PURCHASE", timestamp: d, allowOriginURL: "https://www.bgsolicitors.com", amount: "500", channel: "ECOM", currency: "GBP", country: "GB", merchantNotificationUrl: "https://www.bgsolicitors.com", rpPlanType: 4 }; 

            $.ajax({
                url: 'https://apiuat.test.boipapaymentgateway.com/token?',
                type: 'POST',
                contentType: 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
                data: JSON.stringify(obj),
                success: function(result) {
                    console.log(result);
                },
                error: function(result) {
                    console.log('ERROR POSTING'. result);
                }
            });
        });
    });
  </script>
#6

You’re not seeing anything because you’re not suppressing the default behavior of the form submission, so you submit the form, the ajax fires, and then the page reloads because it’s submitted the form.

        $(".submit").click(function() {
            var d = new Date($.now());

=>

        $(".submit").click(function(e) {
            e.preventDefault();
            var d = new Date($.now());
#7

That makes sense to me although when adding that new section it seems to be still reloading the page and i am not seeing any post

#8

Oh. Silly me, i didnt even notice the most glaring problem.

You’re binding to the wrong event.

Instead of binding to a Click event of the submit button, bind to a Submit event of the form.

#9

so instead of (".submit").click to (“form”).submit?

#10

Yup. Or “#PayOnlineForm” (in case you have multiple forms on the page, instead target the specific ID of the form you want.)

#11

Wow thanks for that. It gave me the post but it is saying no parameters