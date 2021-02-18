AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

Binding an event to a selection is an in-moment occurance.

(that sentence probably means nothing.)

Consider a used car lot. You work at a used car lot.

Regular Binding

One day, the boss comes up to you, hands you some big red labels that say “SALE” on them, and when someone touches it, it shouts ‘SALE of the Century!’ at them. Because that’s the kind of stuff used car salesmen do.

Tells you to go put the labels on blue toyotas on the lot. (bind the stickers to the cars.)

So you go do it.

$('.lot .toyota[data-color=blue]').click(function () { console.log("SALE of the Century!"); });

Next day, a new blue toyota arrives.

$(".lot").append("<div class='toyota' data-color='blue'></div>");

Does that new car have a label on it? No. You were putting the labels out there yesterday. The new one doesn’t have a label.

Delegated Binding

But if instead of telling you to go out and put labels on cars, the boss instead puts a stack of labels on the office table, and says “Whenever a blue toyota is on the lot, put a sticker on it.”

$(".lot").on('click','.toyota[data-color=blue]',function() { console.log("SALE of the Century!"); });

Now, all the blue toyotas on the lot, already qualify for this rule. So they’ll have stickers.

Tomorrow, a new blue toyota shows up:

$(".lot").append("<div class='toyota' data-color='blue'></div>");

Because this now also belongs to the lot rule about blue toyotas, it also gets a sticker.