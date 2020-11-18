AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

Okay, did that and it’s not looping! So tell me on future pages, will I have to add AJAX or JS? Because the pro coder that did that included that on those pages.
Neither, as long as the pages will always be loaded as part of the main page, and never by themselves, and they require no content-specific scripting.
The code to bind and control the menu links lives on the page that has the links. Jquery needs to be loaded exactly once (by the outermost ‘shell’, so to speak).
Once jquery has been loaded, if your code replaces the contents of div.main, jquery’s still loaded. So whatever’s inside div.main doesn’t need to load jquery again.
The binding for the menu links doesn’t go away either, so nothing needs to bind again (exception: if you start adding/deleteing menu links, you’ll need to change your code to use a delegated bind, but that’s a subject for another lesson.)
Want to be sure I understand you, if I had other links to the updatemenu.asp page but the target is still example.asp (using querystrings for the different links) then I DON’T HAVE TO ADD Ajax or JS? Because in my menus I have other links on the updatemenu.asp page. And then if on updatemenu.asp I have other links to other pages (not example.asp) I WOULD HAVE TO ADD Ajax to that respective page?
So can I remove this line:
console.log("I Loaded " + urlVariable);
I am guessing that is for just testing purposes?
the console.log line was just for validation checking, yes.
When i say “if you start adding/deleting menu links”… i mean dynamically (IE: After the page has loaded.)
This must be something to do with binding (not sure what that means) perhaps keep in the same div?
But when I mentioned the coder left the ajax in the example.asp page, it keep pages inside the div, but it looped through when clicking the link on the updatemenu.asp page.
For example: When I click on the menu it works fine, but if my next page in example.asp?part=a then part=b etc., that page pops out of the div main. If I put the ajax script back in the example.asp page the subsequent querystring pages stays inside the div main page, but then I get the looping. I am guessing this is what you meant by delegated bind?
Binding an event to a selection is an in-moment occurance.
(that sentence probably means nothing.)
Consider a used car lot. You work at a used car lot.
Regular Binding
One day, the boss comes up to you, hands you some big red labels that say “SALE” on them, and when someone touches it, it shouts ‘SALE of the Century!’ at them. Because that’s the kind of stuff used car salesmen do.
Tells you to go put the labels on blue toyotas on the lot. (bind the stickers to the cars.)
So you go do it.
$('.lot .toyota[data-color=blue]').click(function () { console.log("SALE of the Century!"); });
Next day, a new blue toyota arrives.
$(".lot").append("<div class='toyota' data-color='blue'></div>");
Does that new car have a label on it? No. You were putting the labels out there yesterday. The new one doesn’t have a label.
Delegated Binding
But if instead of telling you to go out and put labels on cars, the boss instead puts a stack of labels on the office table, and says “Whenever a blue toyota is on the lot, put a sticker on it.”
$(".lot").on('click','.toyota[data-color=blue]',function() { console.log("SALE of the Century!"); });
Now, all the blue toyotas on the lot, already qualify for this rule. So they’ll have stickers.
Tomorrow, a new blue toyota shows up:
$(".lot").append("<div class='toyota' data-color='blue'></div>");
Because this now also belongs to the lot rule about blue toyotas, it also gets a sticker.
I think I get your point, not every page has the same coding?
Where I get confused is that I was trying to following the coding that was given to me and was told to put in the href’s
class="actionlink"; like the example that I was given. Apparently isn’t not that simple! Because if I lack Ajax on the example page my querystring doesn’t work. If I put Ajax on that page, the page doesn’t jump out of the div. So I don’t know whether to change my hrefs or add to the Ajax. Certainly this method, even more efficient that the old fashion framesets, seems so much more complex. Perhaps efficient and more complex is mutually exclusive.
So based on your car lot example, I am not sure which way to go - change ajax, change links, or both.
However, I greatly appreciate it that you took the time to explain, that’s impressive!
Are there any examples you can lead me to so I can copy and paste code to get this to work. I can’t seem to find anything on my Google searches. At the moment I am lost on how to proceed with getting some of the pages to load in the main div.
Thanks you!
I honestly couldn’t follow your description of the problem, so I can’t offer advice. Can you show me an example of the problem happening?
You solved the problem of multiple loads but that caused another issue. Once the link is clicked and it goes into the main div all is good. The problem is that page 2, page 3, etc is a querystring of the page that was loaded in the main div. Example: page 2 would be example.asp?page=2. Once clicked to goes outside the div. So I don’t know how to solve that problem. If I have the ajax JS on the example page it load into the dic, but then I get the multiple load when clicking the main link.
You have successfully said the same thing that made no sense the first time. It makes the same amount of sense this time.
Sorry! Once the page is loaded into the main div, the next page link is on the page it’s loaded in. Not the top menu that has the original link. Does this help?
I think (because, as i asked for, you have not SHOWN me an example) what you’re trying to say is that your link bindings arent holding because you’re dynamically loading
.actionlink links inside the html using the previous code, and they’re not getting the binds to your event.
In which case i’ve already given you the concrete example of how to fix that, with post #45.
I don’t understand how to utilize #45 to apply to me. I sent you a PM too.
I don’t use PM’s. I come here to help people, which means posting publicly for the consumption of those that follow.
Your bind is currently of the type “Regular”, by that post’s definition. It needs to be “Delegated”.
I would conceive that
body is your ‘lot’, and
.actionlink is your toyota.
I use
class="actionlink" for page 2 that goes into the main div. example.asp?page=2.
Is that what I need to do? As mentioned before, the pro coder had all ahref’s in the links but hade the ajaxJS code on that page which caused the multiple links.
Yeah, that will work, as long as you switch your javascript to be a delegated binding.
PS: Your coder has given you a big fancy ajax-way of doing what an
<iframe> would do natively.
But by removing the ajaxJS out of the example.asp page, once I click on the querystring link for the next page, that page goes outside the div.
I think you are right.
But I need a top menu with links and the main produce the text on the example.asp page.
Have you done the part where i told you to change your binding to a delegated bind? Cause if not, it’s not going to work.
If you have, i need to see what you’ve done, in order to figure out what’s going wrong.
This is the part that I am not understanding since I am not a coder as you are. I am a businessman trying to solve a problem, but over the years have learned asp and sql relatively well!