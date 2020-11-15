AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

<!DOCTYPE html>
Yeah. Why is that page loading the javascript again?
sorry about that, I redid it as a working example
I took that out of that page even before I posted originally thinking that myself and it didn’t change the results. So I just removed it and still getting the loop:
example.asp still has the javascript loading for me. Doublecheck you’ve removed it.
Try clearing cache, double check and re-uploaded it, no JS in it.
Your site is 100% still serving an example.asp with the javascript at the top of it.
I just upload this again, what do you see…
<!DOCTYPE html>
<!-- #include FILE ="../AJAXJavaScript.asp" -->
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Page 1</h1>
</body>
</html>
…
I don’t see that…
http://testingcode360.com/sitepoint/content/example.asp
Check view source
I have literally gotten up, walked to a different computer that has never been to your test page, opened the link in post 36:
I thought you want me to remove the JS, not the AJAX JS…so I can remove the AJAX, what about the jQuery on the example.asp?
Remove ALL of the Javascript from example.asp. All of it. Every last word. No script tags in sight.
Okay, did that and it’s not looping! So tell me on future pages, will I have to add AJAX or JS? Because the pro coder that did that included that on those pages.
Neither, as long as the pages will always be loaded as part of the main page, and never by themselves, and they require no content-specific scripting.
The code to bind and control the menu links lives on the page that has the links. Jquery needs to be loaded exactly once (by the outermost ‘shell’, so to speak).
Once jquery has been loaded, if your code replaces the contents of div.main, jquery’s still loaded. So whatever’s inside div.main doesn’t need to load jquery again.
The binding for the menu links doesn’t go away either, so nothing needs to bind again (exception: if you start adding/deleteing menu links, you’ll need to change your code to use a delegated bind, but that’s a subject for another lesson.)
Want to be sure I understand you, if I had other links to the updatemenu.asp page but the target is still example.asp (using querystrings for the different links) then I DON’T HAVE TO ADD Ajax or JS? Because in my menus I have other links on the updatemenu.asp page. And then if on updatemenu.asp I have other links to other pages (not example.asp) I WOULD HAVE TO ADD Ajax to that respective page?
So can I remove this line:
console.log("I Loaded " + urlVariable);
I am guessing that is for just testing purposes?
the console.log line was just for validation checking, yes.
When i say “if you start adding/deleting menu links”… i mean dynamically (IE: After the page has loaded.)
This must be something to do with binding (not sure what that means) perhaps keep in the same div?
But when I mentioned the coder left the ajax in the example.asp page, it keep pages inside the div, but it looped through when clicking the link on the updatemenu.asp page.
For example: When I click on the menu it works fine, but if my next page in example.asp?part=a then part=b etc., that page pops out of the div main. If I put the ajax script back in the example.asp page the subsequent querystring pages stays inside the div main page, but then I get the looping. I am guessing this is what you meant by delegated bind?
Binding an event to a selection is an in-moment occurance.
(that sentence probably means nothing.)
Consider a used car lot. You work at a used car lot.
Regular Binding
One day, the boss comes up to you, hands you some big red labels that say “SALE” on them, and when someone touches it, it shouts ‘SALE of the Century!’ at them. Because that’s the kind of stuff used car salesmen do.
Tells you to go put the labels on blue toyotas on the lot. (bind the stickers to the cars.)
So you go do it.
$('.lot .toyota[data-color=blue]').click(function () { console.log("SALE of the Century!"); });
Next day, a new blue toyota arrives.
$(".lot").append("<div class='toyota' data-color='blue'></div>");
Does that new car have a label on it? No. You were putting the labels out there yesterday. The new one doesn’t have a label.
Delegated Binding
But if instead of telling you to go out and put labels on cars, the boss instead puts a stack of labels on the office table, and says “Whenever a blue toyota is on the lot, put a sticker on it.”
$(".lot").on('click','.toyota[data-color=blue]',function() { console.log("SALE of the Century!"); });
Now, all the blue toyotas on the lot, already qualify for this rule. So they’ll have stickers.
Tomorrow, a new blue toyota shows up:
$(".lot").append("<div class='toyota' data-color='blue'></div>");
Because this now also belongs to the lot rule about blue toyotas, it also gets a sticker.
I think I get your point, not every page has the same coding?
Where I get confused is that I was trying to following the coding that was given to me and was told to put in the href’s
class="actionlink"; like the example that I was given. Apparently isn’t not that simple! Because if I lack Ajax on the example page my querystring doesn’t work. If I put Ajax on that page, the page doesn’t jump out of the div. So I don’t know whether to change my hrefs or add to the Ajax. Certainly this method, even more efficient that the old fashion framesets, seems so much more complex. Perhaps efficient and more complex is mutually exclusive.
So based on your car lot example, I am not sure which way to go - change ajax, change links, or both.
However, I greatly appreciate it that you took the time to explain, that’s impressive!