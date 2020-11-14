AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

Neither, as long as the pages will always be loaded as part of the main page, and never by themselves, and they require no content-specific scripting.

The code to bind and control the menu links lives on the page that has the links. Jquery needs to be loaded exactly once (by the outermost ‘shell’, so to speak).

Once jquery has been loaded, if your code replaces the contents of div.main, jquery’s still loaded. So whatever’s inside div.main doesn’t need to load jquery again.

The binding for the menu links doesn’t go away either, so nothing needs to bind again (exception: if you start adding/deleteing menu links, you’ll need to change your code to use a delegated bind, but that’s a subject for another lesson.)