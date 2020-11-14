AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

I want the this bit:
What does example.asp look like?
I assume that what you’ve got for example.asp is what you called content.asp up in post #6. Which means it includes AjaxJavaScript.asp as part of it. Which is your javascript again.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<!-- #include FILE ="../AJAXJavaScript.asp" -->
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Page 1</h1>
</body>
</html>
Yeah. Why is that page loading the javascript again?
sorry about that, I redid it as a working example
I took that out of that page even before I posted originally thinking that myself and it didn’t change the results. So I just removed it and still getting the loop:
example.asp still has the javascript loading for me. Doublecheck you’ve removed it.
Try clearing cache, double check and re-uploaded it, no JS in it.
Your site is 100% still serving an example.asp with the javascript at the top of it.
I just upload this again, what do you see…
<!DOCTYPE html>
<!-- #include FILE ="../AJAXJavaScript.asp" -->
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Page 1</h1>
</body>
</html>
…
I don’t see that…
http://testingcode360.com/sitepoint/content/example.asp
Check view source
I have literally gotten up, walked to a different computer that has never been to your test page, opened the link in post 36:
I thought you want me to remove the JS, not the AJAX JS…so I can remove the AJAX, what about the jQuery on the example.asp?
Remove ALL of the Javascript from example.asp. All of it. Every last word. No script tags in sight.
Okay, did that and it’s not looping! So tell me on future pages, will I have to add AJAX or JS? Because the pro coder that did that included that on those pages.
Neither, as long as the pages will always be loaded as part of the main page, and never by themselves, and they require no content-specific scripting.
The code to bind and control the menu links lives on the page that has the links. Jquery needs to be loaded exactly once (by the outermost ‘shell’, so to speak).
Once jquery has been loaded, if your code replaces the contents of div.main, jquery’s still loaded. So whatever’s inside div.main doesn’t need to load jquery again.
The binding for the menu links doesn’t go away either, so nothing needs to bind again (exception: if you start adding/deleteing menu links, you’ll need to change your code to use a delegated bind, but that’s a subject for another lesson.)
Want to be sure I understand you, if I had other links to the updatemenu.asp page but the target is still example.asp (using querystrings for the different links) then I DON’T HAVE TO ADD Ajax or JS? Because in my menus I have other links on the updatemenu.asp page. And then if on updatemenu.asp I have other links to other pages (not example.asp) I WOULD HAVE TO ADD Ajax to that respective page?
So can I remove this line:
console.log("I Loaded " + urlVariable);
I am guessing that is for just testing purposes?
the console.log line was just for validation checking, yes.
When i say “if you start adding/deleting menu links”… i mean dynamically (IE: After the page has loaded.)