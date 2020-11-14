AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

Put basically: The javascript is inside your <div class='main'>

So, when the code first loads, it binds an event to your link.

When you click that link… it loads the html into the main div… which includes another binding. So now there’s two of them bound to your link.

You click it again, BOTH of the events fire, reload the main div’s content twice (once each), which binds another 2 bindings to the link…

etc…etc…etc…