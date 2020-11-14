AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

So here’s the short of it…

This is code that I had paid a professional coder in 2014. Once the project was finished I had other things going on and didn’t test it. By the time I wanted to use it the coder had moved on and I couldn’t reach him. Now I am revisiting. I had extensive menus and text on the target page, etc - so I completely stripped it down to the bare min. and I am getting the same error. I click on Page 1 link in menu, it logs once in the database. If I click it again, it usually logs 2 hits and the 3rd click I sometimes get between 10-20 hits to the database.

AjaxJavaScript.asp page:

<script type="text/javascript"> var urlVariable; var formURL; $(".actionlink").click(function () { urlVariable = $(this).attr("href"); $(".main").load(urlVariable); return false; }); $("form").on("submit", function (event) { event.preventDefault(); var formData = $(this).serialize(); formURL = $(this).attr("action"); $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: formURL, data: formData, success: function (r) { $(".main").html(r); }, error: function (r) { }, async: true }); }); </script>

Index.asp page:

<html> <head> <script src="https://website.com/Scripts/jquery-1.11.1.min.js"></script> <style> .main { width:auto; margin:auto; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="header"> <!-- #INCLUDE FILE="updatemenu.asp" --> </div> <div class="main"> <!-- #INCLUDE FILE="summary.asp" --> </div> <!-- #include file ="AJAXJavaScript.asp" --> </body> </html>

updatemenu.asp page

<a class='actionlink' href="content/example.asp">Page 1</a>

content.asp page

<!DOCTYPE html> <!-- #include FILE ="../AJAXJavaScript.asp" --> <html> <head> <script src="https://website.com/Scripts/jquery-1.11.1.min.js"></script> </head> <body> <%'this puts entry into database pagetitle="Page 1"%> <!-- #include virtual ="/include.asp" --> <!-- #include virtual ="/DBconn.asp" --> <p align=center>Page 1</p> </body> </html>

Summary.asp