AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

So here’s the short of it…
This is code that I had paid a professional coder in 2014. Once the project was finished I had other things going on and didn’t test it. By the time I wanted to use it the coder had moved on and I couldn’t reach him. Now I am revisiting. I had extensive menus and text on the target page, etc - so I completely stripped it down to the bare min. and I am getting the same error. I click on Page 1 link in menu, it logs once in the database. If I click it again, it usually logs 2 hits and the 3rd click I sometimes get between 10-20 hits to the database.
AjaxJavaScript.asp page:
<script type="text/javascript">
var urlVariable;
var formURL;
$(".actionlink").click(function () {
urlVariable = $(this).attr("href");
$(".main").load(urlVariable);
return false;
});
$("form").on("submit", function (event) {
event.preventDefault();
var formData = $(this).serialize();
formURL = $(this).attr("action");
$.ajax({
type: "POST",
url: formURL,
data: formData,
success: function (r) { $(".main").html(r); },
error: function (r) { },
async: true
});
});
</script>
Index.asp page:
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://website.com/Scripts/jquery-1.11.1.min.js"></script>
<style>
.main {
width:auto;
margin:auto;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="header">
<!-- #INCLUDE FILE="updatemenu.asp" -->
</div>
<div class="main">
<!-- #INCLUDE FILE="summary.asp" -->
</div>
<!-- #include file ="AJAXJavaScript.asp" -->
</body>
</html>
updatemenu.asp page
<a class='actionlink' href="content/example.asp">Page 1</a>
content.asp page
<!DOCTYPE html>
<!-- #include FILE ="../AJAXJavaScript.asp" -->
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://website.com/Scripts/jquery-1.11.1.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<%'this puts entry into database
pagetitle="Page 1"%>
<!-- #include virtual ="/include.asp" -->
<!-- #include virtual ="/DBconn.asp" -->
<p align=center>Page 1</p>
</body>
</html>
Summary.asp
<html>
<body>
This is the summary page.
</body>
</html>