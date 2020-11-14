AJAX multiple page loads with 1 click

Is there a reason that you can see why when I click on a link in the my top menu I am getting multiple page loads?

My a hrefs all include this: class="actionlink"

<script type="text/javascript"> var urlVariable; var formURL; $(".actionlink").click(function () { urlVariable = $(this).attr("href"); $(".main").load(urlVariable); return false; }); $("form").on("submit", function (event) { event.preventDefault(); var formData = $(this).serialize(); formURL = $(this).attr("action"); $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: formURL, data: formData, success: function (r) { $(".main").html(r); }, error: function (r) { }, async: true }); }); </script>

Thank you