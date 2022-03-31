AJAX get image works but not allowing extra input

The following input type “file” form works as expected and returns with an image but ignores the input width value. I would be grateful for suggestions on searching for a solution?

  <form id="upform" onsubmit="return ajaxup.add();" >
    <input id="upfile" type="file" accept=".png,.gif,.jpg,.webp" multiple required/>
    <label> Image width: </label>
    <input id="imgwidth" type="number" name="imgwidth" value="180" > px
    <div>
      <input type="submit" value="Convert">
    </div>  
  </form>

AJAX file:

var ajaxup = {
  // (A) ADD TO UPLOAD QUEUE
  queue : [], // upload queue
  add : () => {
    for (let f of document.getElementById("upfile").files) {
      ajaxup.queue.push(f);
    }
    document.getElementById("upform").reset();
    if (!ajaxup.uploading) { ajaxup.go(); }
    return false;
  },

  // (B) AJAX UPLOAD
  uploading : false, // upload in progress
  go : () => {
    // (B1) UPLOAD ALREADY IN PROGRESS
    ajaxup.uploading = true;
 
    // (B2) FILE TO UPLOAD
    var data = new FormData();
    data.append("upfile", ajaxup.queue[0]);
    // APPEND MORE VARIABLES IF YOU WANT
    // data.append("KEY", "VALUE");

    // (B3) FETCH UPLOAD
    fetch("ajax-upload.php", { method:"POST", body:data })
    .then(res=>res.text()).then((res) => {
      // (B4) SHOW UPLOAD RESULTS
      document.getElementById("upstat").innerHTML += `<div>${ajaxup.queue[0].name} - ${res}</div>`;

      // (B5) NEXT FILE
      ajaxup.queue.shift();
      if (ajaxup.queue.length!=0) { ajaxup.go(); }
      else { ajaxup.uploading = false; }
    })
    .catch((err) => { console.error(err) });
  }
};