AJAX get image works but not allowing extra input

The following input type “file” form works as expected and returns with an image but ignores the input width value. I would be grateful for suggestions on searching for a solution?
<form id="upform" onsubmit="return ajaxup.add();" >
<input id="upfile" type="file" accept=".png,.gif,.jpg,.webp" multiple required/>
<label> Image width: </label>
<input id="imgwidth" type="number" name="imgwidth" value="180" > px
<div>
<input type="submit" value="Convert">
</div>
</form>
AJAX file:
var ajaxup = {
// (A) ADD TO UPLOAD QUEUE
queue : [], // upload queue
add : () => {
for (let f of document.getElementById("upfile").files) {
ajaxup.queue.push(f);
}
document.getElementById("upform").reset();
if (!ajaxup.uploading) { ajaxup.go(); }
return false;
},
// (B) AJAX UPLOAD
uploading : false, // upload in progress
go : () => {
// (B1) UPLOAD ALREADY IN PROGRESS
ajaxup.uploading = true;
// (B2) FILE TO UPLOAD
var data = new FormData();
data.append("upfile", ajaxup.queue[0]);
// APPEND MORE VARIABLES IF YOU WANT
// data.append("KEY", "VALUE");
// (B3) FETCH UPLOAD
fetch("ajax-upload.php", { method:"POST", body:data })
.then(res=>res.text()).then((res) => {
// (B4) SHOW UPLOAD RESULTS
document.getElementById("upstat").innerHTML += `<div>${ajaxup.queue[0].name} - ${res}</div>`;
// (B5) NEXT FILE
ajaxup.queue.shift();
if (ajaxup.queue.length!=0) { ajaxup.go(); }
else { ajaxup.uploading = false; }
})
.catch((err) => { console.error(err) });
}
};