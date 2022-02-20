Ajax data update

arsohail08: arsohail08: <? php echo $product ['id'];?>

should be

<?php echo $product['id'];?>

There are a few problems in the markup like shown above so make sure there are no page errors first. Once you get that done you might add the missing opening and closing <table> tags with the ID identifier you are looking for the items to be contained in.

<table id="prodtable">

Also note you might need to change your “product id” id="id" input value to a unique name other than id like prodid so there is no conflict in Javscript or ajax passing the information on.

EDIT: I just noticed you have <td id="id"> so there was a duplicate ID being used. Make sure all IDs are unique.

<input type="hidden" name="id" id="prodid" value="<?php echo $product['id'];?>"/>

…and in your script…

var id= form.find("#prodid").val();

This is my edited version.