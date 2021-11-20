Ajax data update

Dear Master Brains
I am stuck in basic level of Ajax function. I am updating data table using Ajax but it does not work at all.
Here is my PHP code:
<form id="fupForm" name="form1" method="post" action="">
<tr>
<td id="id"><input type="hidden" name="id" id="id" value="<?php echo $product ['id'];?>"/>
<? php echo $product ['id'];?></td>
<td><input type="hidden" name="prodName" id="prodName" value="<?php echo $product
['prodName'];?>"/><?php echo $product ['prodName'];?></td>
<td><input type="hidden" name="img" class="img-thumbnail" id="img" value="<?php echo
$product ['prodImage']; ?>" width="40" height="50">
</input>
<img class="img-thumbnail" id="img" name="img" src="view/<?php echo $product
['prodImage']; ?>" width="40" height="50">
</td>
<td> <select name="qty" id="qty"><?php for($x =1; $x<=15; $x++) { echo "<option> $x
</option>" ;} ?></select></td>
<td>
<button name="save" id="save" class="btn btn-primary">Add to Cart</button>
</td>
</tr>
</form>
Here is my Ajax code
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
// code to read selected table row cell data (values).
$("#fupForm").on('click','#save',function(e){
e.preventDefault();
// get the current row
var form =$(this).closest("#prodtable");
var id= form.find("#id").val();
var prodName= form.find("#prodName").val(); // get the value of prduct name
var img= form.find("#img").val(); // get the value of product image
var qty= form.find("#qty").val(); // get the qty of product
var data= id+"\n"+prodName+"\n"+qty;
alert(data);
$.ajax ({
url: "controller/cartaction.php",
method: "post",
data:{
id:id,
prodName:prodName,
img:img,
qty:qty
},
});
});
});
</script>
Would you please check it where I am doing wrong in Ajax, if I do not use Ajax and use direct PHP code, the database table updates.
Much appreciate for the assistance.
Regards
Sam