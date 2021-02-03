Ajax call with limited time

i want to send ajax call to file.php

and then after 5 seconds i send another one file2.php

but file2.php should keep sending ajax call every 5 seconds until i get response from url file.

but if there is no response from url file file2.php for 2 minutes

then stop sending ajax call

$(document).ready(function () {
 $("#Btn_Submit").click(function(event) {
       Execute();
    });

   function Execute(){
    $.ajax({
        type: 'POST',
        url: 'file.php',
        data: { 
                //
                },
                
        beforeSend: function(){ 
        
        //
            
        },
        
        complete: function(){
         //
         },
         
         success: function(datainfo) {
        //
     },
  
        error: function() {
          //
        }
          
      });
     setTimeout(fuajax, 5000);
   };
      
    var fuajax = function() {  
    $.ajax({
    type: 'POST',
    url: 'file2.php',
    success: function(rep){
           var response=rep.datainfo;

           if(response == "fine")
             $('#result').css('display','none');
            if (response == "fine")
             $('#respon').text('we have got  request.');
           else
              $('#respon').html('');
        }
      error: function(textStatus) { 
  
                if (textStatus == 'timeout') { 
                    $("#Exp").html("Error : Timeout for this call!"); 
                } 
            }
        
        });
        setTimeout(fuajax, 5000);
    };  

});
Welcome to the forums, @megavi7072. smile

Do you have a question? You’ve explained what you want to achieve, but not why you’re posting.

