Ajax call with limited time

i want to send ajax call to file.php
and then after 5 seconds i send another one file2.php
but file2.php should keep sending ajax call every 5 seconds until i get response from url file.
but if there is no response from url file file2.php for 2 minutes
then stop sending ajax call
$(document).ready(function () {
$("#Btn_Submit").click(function(event) {
Execute();
});
function Execute(){
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'file.php',
data: {
//
},
beforeSend: function(){
//
},
complete: function(){
//
},
success: function(datainfo) {
//
},
error: function() {
//
}
});
setTimeout(fuajax, 5000);
};
var fuajax = function() {
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'file2.php',
success: function(rep){
var response=rep.datainfo;
if(response == "fine")
$('#result').css('display','none');
if (response == "fine")
$('#respon').text('we have got request.');
else
$('#respon').html('');
}
error: function(textStatus) {
if (textStatus == 'timeout') {
$("#Exp").html("Error : Timeout for this call!");
}
}
});
setTimeout(fuajax, 5000);
};
});