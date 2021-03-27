Ajaj bug and error issue

index.php →

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <title>Build an API</title> <style> .btn { border: 1px solid black; padding: 10px; display: inline-block; } </style> </head> <body> ID:<input type="number" name="xid" id="xid" value="12"><br> Name:<input type="text" name="name" id="name" value="tester"><br> Company:<input type="text" name="company" id="company" value="company"><br> Cost:<input type="text" name="cost" id="cost" value="cost"><br><br> <button class='btn' id="btn1">Send Data</button> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.12.4/jquery.min.js"></script> <script> // $( document ).ready(function() { $(function () { $('#btn1').on('click', function () { var vars = { xid: $('#xid').val(), name: $('#name').val(), company: $('#company').val(), cost: $('#cost').val(), } // var val1 = $('#name').val(); $.ajax({ url: "api.php", data: vars, type: "POST", // dataType: "json" }).done(function (data) { console.log(data); }).fail(function (xhr, textstatus) { console.log(xhr); console.log(textstatus); }) }) }) </script> </body> </html>

api.php →

<?php $con = mysqli("localhost","toolcula_apps","123456##","toolcula_apps"); $arr = []; if ($con->ping()) { $arr['connected']=true;}else {$arr['connected']=false;} $sql = $con->prepare("INSERT INTO `ajaxjsonapi` ('xid','cost','name','company') VALUES ('55','55','555', '5555')"); $sql->execute(); $arr['status'] = 'READY'; if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') { $arr['id'] = $_POST['xid']; $arr['name'] = $_POST['name']; $arr['company'] = $_POST['company']; $arr['cost'] = $_POST['cost']; }else { $arr['name'] = 'No Data Posted!'; } echo json_encode($arr); ?>

Live Link

this is giving an error →

That I am unable to correct.

The ready state 4 means that the operation is complete → https://stackoverflow.com/questions/30522565/what-is-meaning-of-xhr-readystate-4#:~:text=State%204%20means%20that%20the,the%20AJAX%20call%20has%20completed.&text=Yes%2C%20it%20is%20correct.,xhr.