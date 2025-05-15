Ai is better for world?

Every step in history that changes fundamental things of our life is scaring. Horses vs Cars. Industrialization of factories. Move from cash to cards to cell phones. AI vs HI.

If AI is better for the world, can only the future tell us. Like nobody has a clue today. Just talking can create wars and a hammer can both build and be a weapon.

My personal view of AI is that this is a fantastic tool. That can be used as a blessing as well as a weapon. Create wealth as well as poverty.

So today I look at AI as good thing what I have seen until today. But in the future it may be a potential risk. How knows? It is still a hammer sort of.