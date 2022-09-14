After uploading, the version submission cannot be found in the app management center

After uploading, the following figure appears. Success indicates that the upload has been successful. After the upload is successful, Apple will take a few minutes to several hours to detect whether your IPA has problems. After the detection, Apple will send an email to the mailbox corresponding to your apple account. After the upload, please log in to the mailbox to check the email. Pay special attention to whether there are emails sent by apple in the spam mailbox. If Apple detects that there is a problem with the IPA, it will not appear in the background of APP management, and the version that we often encounter cannot be found in the Apple App management center will appear

Uploading: image.png…