After the .exit is clicked, .curtain and play button should be removed

How do I do this? https://jsfiddle.net/vcLrajn9/

The issue here is, after clicking on the .exit button, .curtain1 does not disappear.

How is this supposed to be done?

I was thinking:

.slide something { display: none }

I believe everything is supposed to get done from inside here:

(function manageCover1() { function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2"); hide(cover); show(thewrap); } const cover = document.querySelector(".exit"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }());

Before exit is clicked.



After exit is clicked.



I removed some stuff in here, don’t know if any of it is needed.