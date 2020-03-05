After submit/apply button Display checkbox values in div

At the moment I don’t see the need for arrays (arr and arr1), unless you plan to use that data elsewhere or in some other way.
With template strings there isn’t the need to concatenate like this
`text` + data + `more text`
Instead
`text${data}more text` will do the trick.
The following is far from perfect, but is a bit of a tidy up/refactor of your code.
$(function() {
const
doc = window.document,
results = $('#results'), /* only search for this element once and not every time you click */
icon_cross = 'https://www.kindpng.com/picc/m/504-5042965_close-wrong-cross-black-png-transparent-png.png';
function clearCheckedResult(child) {
$('input[class=mainlist]').prop('checked', false).trigger('change');
}
function processInputs(inputs) {
let html = ``;
for (let i = 0, len = inputs.length; i < len; i += 1) {
/* for each iteration of the loop we will add the list item to our html string */
html += `<li>${inputs[i].value}<a href='#' class='item' data-cb='${inputs[i].dataset.ref}'><img src='${icon_cross}'></a></li>\n`;
}
/* return the full list of checked items */
return html;
}
$('button').on('click', function(event){
let listItems = doc.querySelectorAll('input:checked');
event.preventDefault();
/* clear exisiting results */
$(results).html('');
/* append all the list items in one go */
$('#results').append( processInputs(listItems) );
})
$('button.clear-inputs').on('click', function(){
clearCheckedResult($(this));
});
})
I would suggest reading up on some of the Javascript basics. MDN is a great resource for details on individual javascript functions e.g. google ‘mdn array foreach’
Cheers