After login.php logs user in a webpage opens but the link on that webpage takes me back to login.php

Well without seeing specifies I believe the main issue is you are not working off of a main structure/page setup. For example just looking at a “typical” setup you might see a url like
myschoolsite.com/students and inside this student directory you would have an index.php page.
On this page you would make sure the student is logged in by checking for a student_id that has been saved to session. If they are NOT logged in you would use a header to direct the user to the log in page. If all is OK then other files can be included on the index.php page.
As for the page names I would never use both an .html AND a .php file extension in the name. In most cases I would use .php if any php is used on the page.
There are many ways to structure a site and whether want a student to go to a page like
20EAP_40_Qs.php directly with a link or have a page included after checks are made is up to you.
An example of how you might do it would be: With each load of index.php a query is made to check the pages/assignments the student currently needs to do or read AND has access to (remember due dates, only allowed access ONCE etc can restrict access to a page).
This query can build an array of
$current_assignments , which might hold values like ’
20EAP40Qs', ‘
20EAP40questions’ .
$current_assignments = array('20EAP40Qs', '20EAP40questions');
Note:: No Underscores in the url as those are treated as spaces.
if a student clicks a link like
"myschoolsite.com/students/index.php?pg=20EAP40Qs"
you can do can do a check of this request against the
$current_assignments array so only allowed content is shown and you are NOT making any queries based off of a GET URL and only allowed pages would pass.
if(isset($_GET['pg']) && !empty($current_assignments) && in_array($_GET['pg'],$current_assignments)){
include 'files/'.$_GET['pg'].'php';
}else{
include 'files/default_content.php';
}
This allows for a “Student Home Page” to be shown by default
Any form processing, i.e. “turning in assignments” should be at the TOP of the page just after you have checked that a student is logged in and before the ‘current_assignments’ query.
Once an assignment is turned in it should no longer be found in the query results for ‘current_assignments’ and thus not in that array.
If the page they are looking at is an informational page like
20EAP40Qs and you have a link in the page content to a questions page that should be fine.
"myschoolsite.com/students/index.php?pg=20EAP40questions"
Again you check of this request against the
$current_assignments array.
So links a student will see on any page or menu are rendered by or validated by the
$current_assignments array.
I am sure others will tell you other ways but this way you are never making a query based on a GET value and only including files the student has access to.