After insert how do I select the same rec. without knowing any rec. info

Hello,

I’m working on a project at work something similar to call tracking system.

Question: how do I retrieve the last record “I created” not the last record in the database more specifically the record index as I need to display the index (aka= also call tracking number) on the screen for the client. Keep in mind that multiple people use this application and they could also be inserting records to the database.

I’m able to insert a record but how do I quickly select the same record I created back as I wouldn’t know the record number(index) to search for?

using PHP and mysql.

Thank for the assistance

