Hi there,

first searched for similarities but found nothing.

I get an error/wrong output in my index.php after adding the line

require_once('/english.php');

I also tried without leading /, without () wíth include instead.

I looked up in w3school PHP, that’s where I got it from, in addition I searched several forums.

The page appears empty. If I remove the line,the page appears normal.

i can’t figure out what is wrong.

Any help, please?