Trying to fix code 2.

Code1) id code works: https://jsfiddle.net/x5qcrezv/

id="ytplayer0"

Videos appear after close button is clicked.

Code 2) This code uses: class="video" for its videos.

Trying to fix this: https://jsfiddle.net/pLnkv45z/

Videos don’t appear after close button is clicked.

Code 3) This code here uses: class="video" for its videos.

This works, but uses different code: https://jsfiddle.net/rqg079jd/

Videos appear after close button is clicked.