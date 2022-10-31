After clicking on the exit button the page behind it should appear

I am trying to do that with this code here:
After the exit button is clicked, the page behind it should appear.
https://jsfiddle.net/uLnb9a5t/
As an example, you can see how it works in this code. https://jsfiddle.net/wespkn7d/
This is what was used in the other code.
But I am not sure I am able to do it the same way in the code above.
(function manageCover1() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container1");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".exit");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());