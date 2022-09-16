After Apple went on the shelf, I received the following prompt. How can I solve it?

Error prompt content: Hello, Thank you for submitting your app for. We need additional time to evaluate your submission and Apple Developer Program account. During our survey, your submission status will be displayed as “Rejected” in App Store Connect. However, we do not need you to provide modified binary files or other information at this time. If we notice any problems that need your attention, we will notify you through App Store Connect. If we find no problems with your submission or account, the submission will be approved. If you do not receive our reply within 7 working days after receiving this message and want to query our review status, you can contact us through the Apple developer page to submit a request. Best regards, App Store comments.